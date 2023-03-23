Magazine places CSU social media among top 10 in the nation among higher ed institutions

Colorado State University has one of the top 10 social media presences in the country, according to Volt Magazine.

The magazine named CSU to its list of the Best Higher Ed Social Media Accounts on March 15.

According to Volt, “These 10 schools are creating high-quality, engaging, and authentic content for a wide variety of audiences on social media. We found the top 10 schools to follow on social media, and more importantly, why we should follow them.”

The magazine singled CSU out for its Instagram account.

“Colorado State is active on a plethora of platforms including TikTok, Twitter and YouTube,” author Ryan Schwartz wrote. “However, CSU’s magnum opus for social media is certainly its Instagram account, boasting an engagement rate of 3.65% and more than 111,000 followers.”

The magazine also lauded the CSU social media team for highlighting its location and mascot.

“Colorado State is based in the beautiful town of Fort Collins,” Schwartz wrote. “The institution uses its location to the best advantage and loads the feed with picturesque mountaintops and stunning landscapes right from its backyard. If your campus has abundant access to nature and cool views close to campus, take a page out of Colorado State’s book and use that to your advantage. This can be a massive attractor for prospective students and can increase overall activity on your college’s pages.

“Another tip we can get from CSU is to show your school spirit! CAM the Ram, CSU’s mascot, is all over the college’s Instagram account. Don’t be afraid to trickle in some lighthearted rah-rah amidst some of your more informative posts or campus shots to get current students and alumni excited to be part of your college’s network.”

According to Rival IQ’s 2022 analysis of higher ed Instagram engagement rates, the average engagement rate per post is 2.9%. In February 2023, CSU’s Instagram engagement rate was 4.3%.

“I am so proud of the work we do together for CSU, and this industry recognition is a cherry on top,” said Kimberly Stern, executive director of social and digital media. “Each member of our team and all our amazing student co-creators bring distinct expertise and strengths to our team, and we are better for it.”