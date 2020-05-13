During her childhood, Salazar worked alongside her family in the fields not far from Colorado State University, harvesting and transporting sugar beets, potatoes and other crops.

Little did she know as a child that she would one day earn her Ph.D. and play an integral role at CSU, helping thousands achieve their dreams through El Centro — a center dedicated to supporting Latinx students.

But that’s getting ahead of the story.

In fact, when Salazar recounted her 30-plus years at CSU and her thoughts on stepping down as El Centro’s director to pursue new university endeavors, she gravitated toward her childhood and her days as a young adult before she ever worked on campus.

It’s because she has seen glimmers of her story over the years through many of her students at El Centro.

“I mention to parents (at graduation) that I feel the same pride that they feel for their children because I know their stories and the struggles that they have had to endure,” she said.