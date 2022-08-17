All Lory Student Center services will be fully operational as construction continues on latest phase of revitalization

While supply chain issues have stalled other construction projects across the country, the latest phase of the Lory Student Center revitalization is on schedule and all services will be fully operational for the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

“The work of our contractor, architects and subcontractors has been incredible,” said Mike Ellis, executive director of the Lory Student Center. “Safety has been top of mind through the entire process to ensure that everyone can enjoy this important community space to its fullest potential.”

After being closed for summer construction, the north entrance of the LSC, lower level of the CSU Bookstore and Recycled Cycles have reopened, with Cam’s Lobby Shop, Campus Info2 and Bagel Place 2 poised to open on Monday, Aug. 22. RamRide will also be fully operational for students this fall.

The Adult Learner and Veteran Services office has temporarily moved to the first level, but once the renovation is complete, will be relocated to an expanded area with two floors and increased study space for students.

Student Legal Services has also temporarily been moved to the first floor, and the top level of the CSU Bookstore is slated to close in February 2023 for a remodel.

The entire project is expected to be done in Summer 2023.

Here are some of the highlights of what will be completed:

ALVS will expand its total area from 1,800 square feet to 8,000 square feet and utilize two floors with an increased study space for students.

Crews will install elevator access to the third level and update the bathrooms.

The aging heating and cooling system will be replaced with more energy efficient technology.

The Aspen Grille will be temporarily relocated to Housing and Dining Services, but will return to the LSC in a revamped space once construction is complete.

The CSU Bookstore will get a complete renovation on both levels.

For more information on the revitalization project, visit lsc.colostate.edu/about-us/revitalization.