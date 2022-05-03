How to navigate construction during latest phase of LSC revitalization

The next phase of the Lory Student Center revitalization is slated to begin this summer, and the ongoing construction will cause impacts to the Transit Center at the north end of the building as well as the adjacent parking lot.
This $28 million project was delayed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be complete by May 2023. It will include a student fee-funded expansion of the Adult Learner and Veteran Services space, as well as renovations to the CSU Bookstore and Aspen Grille.
The LSC’s north entrances will close after graduation on May 16 and is expected to reopen in Fall 2022. That means that over the summer, people entering and exiting campus from the Transit Center will have to either go through the Engineering Building or walk to the west entrance of the student center.
The Engineering parking lot will remain open.
The map below shows the location of the construction as well as the detours for pedestrians.
This map details the alternate pedestrian route around the west side of the Lory Student Center from the Transit Center during a summer construction project.
In addition, the below section of the LSC parking lot will be closed for the summer. Signage at the entrance will warn commuters about the closure, and in the meantime, drivers can use the lot west of the Morgan Library.
During construction on the north end of the Lory Student Center, some parking will be unavailable. Alternate parking is in the lot west of the Morgan Library.
CAM’s Lobby Shop, located near the LSC’s north entrance, will be closed over the summer but is expected to reopen this fall.
ALVS will also be displaced during the closure, and its employees will work remotely over the summer.
This fall, ALVS will reopen in the first floor space formerly occupied by FastPrint until construction is complete. Student Legal Services will also be working remotely over the summer, with the ability to schedule in-person meetings as needed. It too will be located on level 100 in the fall.
RamRide will be closed for the summer, and while TransFort will continue to be running buses, the office will be closed and information will be available at the main LSC information desk.
The CSU Bookstore will remain open on level 200 during the entire construction process.
Here are the highlights of this phase of the LSC revitalization:
- ALVS will expand its total area from 1,800 square feet to 8,000 square feet and utilize two floors with an increased study space for students.
- Crews will install elevator access to the third level and update the bathrooms.
- The aging heating and cooling system will be replaced with more energy efficient technology.
- The Aspen Grille will be temporarily relocated to Housing and Dining Services, but will return to the LSC in a revamped space once construction is complete.
- The CSU Bookstore will get a complete renovation on both levels.