How to navigate construction during latest phase of LSC revitalization

The next phase of the Lory Student Center revitalization is slated to begin this summer, and the ongoing construction will cause impacts to the Transit Center at the north end of the building as well as the adjacent parking lot.

This $28 million project was delayed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to be complete by May 2023. It will include a student fee-funded expansion of the Adult Learner and Veteran Services space, as well as renovations to the CSU Bookstore and Aspen Grille.

The LSC’s north entrances will close after graduation on May 16 and is expected to reopen in Fall 2022. That means that over the summer, people entering and exiting campus from the Transit Center will have to either go through the Engineering Building or walk to the west entrance of the student center.

The Engineering parking lot will remain open.

The map below shows the location of the construction as well as the detours for pedestrians.