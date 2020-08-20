Lory Student Center: The place to eat, belong and get involved on campus

Things might look and feel a little different, but the Lory Student Center is ready and waiting for students to return this fall.
Food venues are open and ready to serve, the CSU Bookstore has the right books, supplies and gear you need to crush the semester, and – even with physical distancing – you’ll still find numerous ways to engage with others and have an impact as part of the LSC Community.
Snacking allowed
All venues in the Food Court will be open by Aug. 24; Sweet Sinsations, Spoons, Subway and Cam’s Lobby shop are open now, with the Bagel Place opening Friday from 7 to 11 a.m.
“We have taken advantage of the extra time to plan extensively and prepare to reopen with new measures so that our guests feel comfortable dining in our operations,” said Geoff Valdez, assistant director of retail dining at the LSC.
Bagel Place 2 opens Aug. 24, with extended hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to provide a quick and easy treat on the go. That’s a Wrap will not open this year, but you can still get its top seller – homemade breakfast burritos – at Bagel Place 2.
Don’t forget the savory sandwiches at Fifty30 (on Level 100), made fresh and affordable for every taste and appetite, or pizza slices at the Ramskeller.
Made to order
Pick up a meal at Aspen Grille from its new made-from-scratch menu prepared by students in the Hospitality program, including fresh favorites such as the poke bowl. Beginning Sept. 8, place an order online at opentable.com and grab-and-go at the venue’s host stand or back door, located at the west end of the LSC under the green awning. There’s also limited seating inside; call Aspen Grille at (970) 491-7006 or make reservations online at opentable.com.
Rams Against Hunger
Rams take care, Rams take action. Student Leadership Involvement and Community Engagement (SLiCE) addresses financial stress and food insecurity with a permanent food pantry on campus. All members of our community (students, staff and faculty) may access the RAH Food Pantry through the lobby of the Lory Student Center Theatre, Level 200.
Fall hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays; bring your Ram Card ID.
Also available is a limited selection of food items at the RAH Pocket Pantry, near the ASCSU Plaza-side entrance. Swipe your Ram Card to enter.
Your health in mind
Limited lunch seating, arranged to provide physical distancing, is available in the Food Court by the two-story windows along the LSC’s east west corridor. Snag an umbrella table outside or find a grassy spot to picnic. Also look for the bright green COVID-19 signage that directs traffic in and out of the Food Court, and check lsc.colostate.edu daily for up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 guidelines, building hours, and additional operational changes.
Events with you in mind
Face coverings are a requirement throughout the building, but the same great opportunities and experiences are still available in the LSC (with a few modifications, of course). The Involvement Expo, which provides students with information about clubs, organizations, and other engagement opportunities, will take place virtually this year.
“One thing of particular interest at the beginning of the year is the Involvement Expo, happening virtually using FlipGrid,” SLiCE Acting Director Jen Johnson said. “Students can visit our website or email slice_studentorgs@colostate.edu.”
The LSC also offers exhibits at three galleries: The Curfman Gallery (Level 200), The Duhesa Gallery (Level 300) and the Hallery (Level 100).
Curfman Gallery’s current exhibition by artist Max Adrian, The Insatiable, Inflatable, Furry Divines, includes an interview with the artist – either via Zoom or written response – that is available both in-gallery and online. View the exhibition through the gallery windows or make an appointment to visit Curfman by contacting the LSC Arts Program at (970) 491-2810.
Follow RamEvents on Instagram (@RamEventsatCSU) to learn about upcoming programs.
Easy access to what you need
Changes have been made to support access to all the LSC has to offer. Directional signage helps maintain physical distancing and 20 hand-sanitizing stations are placed for easy access throughout the LSC. Face coverings and thermometers can be purchased at the CSU Bookstore.
If you forget a mask or face covering, a limited number will be available free of charge at key interaction points. Visitors, including students, must complete the daily symptom checker – accessible at lsc.colostate.edu under the Lory Student Center Updates pull-down menu – and submit it online.
Information tents
To provide further guidance, LSC students and professional staff will welcome the CSU community back to campus through Sept. 4. Four information tents, stationed near key LSC entrances, will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and will offer information to help students, faculty and staff navigate operational changes due to COVID-19. The tents will be located on the Plaza, at the Transit Center, at the West Entrance near the West Lawn, and at the South Entrance near the Curfman Gallery.
Space for inspiration
The LSC is a 350,000-square-foot-building, with several food venues and coffee spots, three galleries, five lounges, a theater and restful outside seating areas, that has been a comfortable spot for generations of CSU Rams to study or just to take a break. This fall, the Level 300 Grand Ballroom also will host classes.
“The size of the ballrooms allow us to host larger classes while still maintaining physical distancing,” said Jason Rogien, assistant director of LSC Event Services. “It is important to the LSC to support the core academic mission of the university in this way.”
Find out more
Many LSC venues have adjusted hours or are offering reservations for services online – call campus information at (970) 491-6444, chat with us by visiting the LSC website, or visit lsc.colostate.edu to find out more.