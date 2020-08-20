Lory Student Center: The place to eat, belong and get involved on campus

All venues in the Food Court will be open by Aug. 24; Sweet Sinsations, Spoons, Subway and Cam’s Lobby shop are open now, with the Bagel Place opening Friday from 7 to 11 a.m.

“We have taken advantage of the extra time to plan extensively and prepare to reopen with new measures so that our guests feel comfortable dining in our operations,” said Geoff Valdez, assistant director of retail dining at the LSC.

Bagel Place 2 opens Aug. 24, with extended hours (7 a.m. to 3 p.m.) to provide a quick and easy treat on the go. That’s a Wrap will not open this year, but you can still get its top seller – homemade breakfast burritos – at Bagel Place 2.

Don’t forget the savory sandwiches at Fifty30 (on Level 100), made fresh and affordable for every taste and appetite, or pizza slices at the Ramskeller.