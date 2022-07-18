Lori Lynn retires from executive director role at Health Network

Lori Lynn recently retired as executive director of the CSU Health Network and co-chair of the Pandemic Preparedness Team.

Lynn, who retired on July 7, joined the CSU Health Network in 2018 as associate executive director and was promoted to the executive director role in 2020. Lynn brought extensive experience in the military, emergency response, and university health systems with her to CSU and used her expertise to guide health care and clinical operations, oversee complex processes, and support new health and well-being programs at the University.

In Spring 2020 as the pandemic began, Lynn was asked to co-chair the Pandemic Preparedness Team along with Marc Barker, now the associate vice president for safety and risk services. Lynn and Barker led the team for more than two years, often meeting on a daily basis and addressing an ongoing litany of needs including testing, quarantine housing, securing personal protective equipment amid global supply chain challenges, vaccine deployment, and providing clear public health guidance to keep the University open.

“Lori stepped into multiple roles in her time at CSU and in a short time gave so much of herself to several critical needs,” said Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs. “I appreciate that she was willing to step into a leadership role with PPT so soon after stepping into the executive director role at Health Network. Her tireless commitment to supporting public health for our students and the whole CSU community is deeply appreciated.”

Barker added: “Leading the university strategy through unprecedented times presented many challenges, Lori faced these with a level of professional expertise that separated CSU from many other organizations and institutions. Having worked with many leaders, including military general officers, elected officials, and various higher education leaders, my time working with Lori as the co-chair of our pandemic team at CSU ranks at the very top of my professional experiences.”

In March 2022, the Employee Appreciation Group recognized PPT for their tireless work together and extraordinary efforts in supporting, educating, and protecting the University community.