Longenbaugh gift supports water resources education, deep well of knowledge at CSU

Robert Longenbaugh has bequeathed a wealth of knowledge – and more than $1 million in lifetime giving – to Colorado State University to bolster the Water Resources Archive at the CSU Libraries and to support a scholarship in Civil and Environmental Engineering. His legacy will give researchers access to information amassed throughout his long career in Colorado water resources and ensure opportunity for undergraduate students with financial need to study in the field.

A CSU alumnus and former faculty member, Longenbaugh devoted his life to water resources education, and his generous gift guarantees his passion will endure for generations to come.

Extensive roots at CSU

Longenbaugh, who grew up on an irrigated farm near Cortez, relied on 4-H scholarships to fund his engineering education in the late 1950s. He established the Longenbaugh Scholarship in 2004 to give others the opportunity he had been given to study groundwater at CSU.

CSU was a natural fit for Longenbaugh’s education, given his agricultural background, interests and heritage. Both of his parents graduated from Colorado A&M, as it was known before 1957. They wed on their graduation day.

Longenbaugh earned his bachelor’s degree in 1957 and his master’s in 1962, serving in the U.S. Air Force between degrees. He joined the civil engineering faculty in 1961, researching and teaching until 1980, when he left to become Colorado’s assistant state engineer. Following retirement from that position in 1991, he remained an active consultant and educator.