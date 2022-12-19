Logan County: Adam Hernandez – Business Administration

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Adam Hernandez

Educational status: Business, accounting concentration and a minor in music

Why I chose CSU: I chose CSU because it’s where my family has gone to school (and) because I wanted to be a part of the CSU Marching Band.

Clubs/organizations in college: CSU Marching Band; CSU Wind Symphony; CSU Professional Accounting Society

Scholarships/awards in college: CSU Marching Band Scholarship

Favorite achievement: When I auditioned for the CSU Wind Symphony and made it into the group.

Career goals: To work at a public accounting firm.

Favorite instructors: My favorite instructor at CSU has been Professor Peter Sommer who teaches the saxophone studio. It has been a great pleasure to work with Professor Sommer and I have learned a great deal from him.

What do you tell people from Logan County about CSU: That I love CSU and my experience here has been great.

Something people should know about Logan County: Logan County is a great place to live where you can enjoy a slower pace in life.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: Ag Day

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Spoons; Krazy Karls

Quirky fact about you: I like to organize.