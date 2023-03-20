Living in residence halls is great option for returning students

Benefits of living on campus

Location, location, location: For easy access to campus offices, activities and classes – living on campus offers the best location in FoCo.

Skip the commute: When it’s cold and snowy outside, students can sleep in and still arrive to class on time without the hassle of scraping car windows, finding parking, biking on icy or wet roads, or waiting at the bus stop.

Easy, affordable living: Forget leases, splitting utilities with roommates, shoveling sidewalks and grocery shopping. The halls offer one inclusive bill that goes directly to the student account with no negotiation required. With the increasing cost of off-campus rent plus all the additional expenses that come with it (think: food, water, trash, electricity, gas, yard care, parking, etc.), living on campus is a very convenient and affordable option.

$0 due at signing: For those who return to the halls, the deposit from this year carries over to next fall and there are no hidden or surprise application fees, security deposits or first/last month rent charges.

Designated spaces for returning, transfer and upper-division students: Returning students get first choice of available rooms on campus, including premium spaces in Laurel Village Alpine, Aspen Hall and the All Gender & Open Housing community in Summit Hall, as well as in Lodgepole at the Aggie Village apartments. There are designated wings and floors in these locations set aside for returning and transfer students only.