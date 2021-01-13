Listening sessions set on search for new VP for Diversity

A series of virtual open forums have been scheduled to gather input and feedback from the Colorado State University community on the search and job description for the next Vice President for Diversity.
The forums, hosted jointly by the search committee and search firm WittKieffer, are being held with a variety of diversity, equity, and inclusion-focused stakeholders and committees throughout the university, including groups across all employee classifications as well as students.
In addition to forums with designated groups, two open sessions are being held for any CSU student, faculty or staff member to attend:
Thursday, Jan. 21, 4-5 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 22, noon-1 p.m.
Registration will be available the week of Jan. 19 at the VPD Search website.
The forums are designed to provide opportunities for faculty, staff and students to discuss desired attributes and qualifications for candidates. Participants will be able to share their input through both written and spoken comments during the call.
In order to promote transparency regarding the progress and workings of the search, Karen Estlund, dean of libraries and CSU VPD search chair, launched the Vice President for Diversity Executive Search website. With the assistance of the President’s Office and Web Services, the website will maintain regular updates as the search progresses.