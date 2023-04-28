LinkedIn Learning will help advance university’s DEI initiatives

“Andrea Karapas contacted the Provost’s Office because the College of Business was considering acquiring a collegewide license for LinkedIn Learning,” said Andrea Duffy, LiL project manager and assistant vice provost. “After an open informational presentation for representatives across campus on LinkedIn Learning and its uses, we asked participants for feedback about whether they thought it would be valuable for campus, and for their units in particular. We got an overwhelmingly positive response, and we found that there would be considerable cost savings for us to have a campuswide license than for individual units to purchase their own.”

Thus began a months-long, multi-divisional process of bringing LinkedIn Learning to CSU involving legal, ethical, logistical, technical/IT and promotional discussions that resulted in a three-year contract to provide all active CSU faculty, staff and students with access to the learning database.

Talent Development, Student Success, The Institute for Learning and Teaching, JMC, the Office for Inclusive Excellence, Libraries, COB, the Career Center and University Marketing and Communications were all heavily involved, along with extensive support from the Division of Information Technology. Duffy said the Division of IT’s work was integral and noted the importance of bringing them on board early and recognizing the time and effort it would require from their department for any digital developments.

A tool for diversity, equity and inclusion

Data collected by LinkedIn representatives found that a significant percentage of CSU students and employees were using LinkedIn Learning prior to the universitywide launch, with some licenses paid for by university entities and others through personal means.

“CSU community members were paying for this service — the demand was there,” Duffy said. “By purchasing a campuswide license, we gave everyone access to this great resource for free. We hope to help free up funds in departments and for individuals using LinkedIn Learning, and now students who couldn’t afford to pay also have access to the service.”

Additionally, the Provost’s Office hopes free access to LiL’s thousands of online, on-demand courses and course certifications will allow members of underserved communities and those with barriers to education and development beyond the classroom to enhance their marketable skills and fortify their resumes for future work and educational opportunities.

“I use LinkedIn Learning for skills like Adobe Illustrator and InDesign to get certifications to help me get a job,” senior JMC student Abigail Howshar said. “I’ve heard that can help set you above other applicants, so I’m trying to do that as much as I can.”

“LinkedIn Learning is a very expensive service that is really, really useful,” said Daniela Castillo, senior JMC instructor and decade-long LiL user. “They have a lot of really great content that can be used for things like professional development for faculty and staff, not just for the students.”

LinkedIn Learning can also provide additional resources for students who struggle with classroom learning.

“Different students learn at different speeds and with different learning styles, so with LinkedIn Learning they can go back and review material or find more information at any time,” Castillo said. “You can even put together a super customized, very targeted set of videos that a student or students can watch to learn something specific. It takes time to curate, but those playlists can last for a long time.”

The platform can even be used to aid diversity, equity, inclusion and social justice trainings on campus and to supplement the Office for Inclusive Excellence’s resources.

“The Office for Inclusive Excellence has been over capacity in terms of demand for diversity and inclusivity trainings, and they’ve been looking into LinkedIn Learning and other potential online platforms that could expand their bandwidth,” Duffy said. “When they heard that we were considering acquiring LinkedIn Learning, they were ecstatic. There are a lot of courses that are relevant to the DEISJ theme, so I think that will help increase OIE’s capacity to promote inclusivity and diversity trainings for faculty and staff, which is a really important part of our campus strategic goals.”