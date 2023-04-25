LinkedIn Learning promotes personal and professional staff development

Editor’s note: This article is the second installment in a three-part series on LinkedIn Learning. Part one focuses on the benefits of LinkedIn Learning for students.

Employees will be a primary beneficiary of the newly acquired access to LinkedIn Learning, an on-demand video library and online educational tool obtained through a campuswide license purchased by The Office of the Provost in early March.

The new LiL license grants all CSU employees and students access to more than 18,000 instructional and educational videos containing the latest industry knowledge. Account activation is necessary for users with and without preexisting accounts, and instructions are detailed on the Provost Office website.

“LinkedIn Learning truly has something for everyone,” said Andrea Duffy, LinkedIn Learning project manager and assistant vice provost. “I’m thrilled to share this valuable resource with our campus community, and I’m excited to see CSU employees use it to enhance their professional toolkits and pursue their passions.”