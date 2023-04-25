LinkedIn Learning promotes personal and professional staff development

Editor’s note: This article is the second installment in a three-part series on LinkedIn Learning. Part one focuses on the benefits of LinkedIn Learning for students.
Employees will be a primary beneficiary of the newly acquired access to LinkedIn Learning, an on-demand video library and online educational tool obtained through a campuswide license purchased by The Office of the Provost in early March.
The new LiL license grants all CSU employees and students access to more than 18,000 instructional and educational videos containing the latest industry knowledge. Account activation is necessary for users with and without preexisting accounts, and instructions are detailed on the Provost Office website.
“LinkedIn Learning truly has something for everyone,” said Andrea Duffy, LinkedIn Learning project manager and assistant vice provost. “I’m thrilled to share this valuable resource with our campus community, and I’m excited to see CSU employees use it to enhance their professional toolkits and pursue their passions.”
Professional development
Bringing LinkedIn Learning to CSU on a campuswide scale was a multifaceted approach to furthering several key initiatives of the Academic Master Plan, including the development of interdisciplinary academic programs and lifelong learning experiences, providing learning materials in a variety of formats and at more flexible times and exploring the use of micro-credentials such as certificates.
“LinkedIn Learning serves students in academic and wraparound spaces, but it also supports faculty and staff in professional development and personal development,” Duffy said. “Providing a campuswide license supports our strategic goal of expanding educational programs and offering certifications of applicable skills for faculty and staff.”
Through LinkedIn Learning, employees can earn Professional Certificates and continuing education credits for select courses curated by industry providers, and the platform offers certificates of completion for most of its courses and learning paths. LiL certifications can be used to bolster employee portfolios, including in review, promotion and tenure processes.
CSU Talent Development is also working on establishing pathways to highlight specific skills and professional development to be provided through My Learning in Bridge, CSU’s employee learning management system.
“LinkedIn Learning certificates and continuing education credits enhance an employee’s ability to show all of their lifelong learning,” said Debora Colbert, professional development program administrator for Talent Development. “The LinkedIn Learning license gives employees other alternatives to learn and grow in new skills beyond what’s offered through Talent Development.”
There are four main LinkedIn Learning categories — business, creative, technology and certifications — that offer courses on topics like marketing, career development, accounting, design, software, user experience, artificial intelligence, data science, diversity and inclusion and much more. Employees can watch individual videos or take full courses and personalized learning paths to develop their work-related skills and easily track their progress on the platform.
“Thinking of LinkedIn Learning from a professional development point of view, you could do some pretty amazing things as a faculty or staff member,” said Daniella Castillo, a senior instructor in the Department of Journalism and Media Communication who has been using LiL for more than a decade. “For example, I have to be up to date with Adobe software. So every semester, I go watch the newest LinkedIn Learning tutorials on what Adobe’s updated in software like Premiere and Photoshop. For me, it’s invaluable in that regard.”
Professor Daniella Castillo presents on utilizing LinkedIn Learning for student, faculty and staff success at the 2023 TILT Professional Development Institute.
Furthering personal interests
Faculty and staff can also use the learning service to explore new areas of interest or hone life skills.
“The courses aren’t all directly related to our professions, so LinkedIn Learning also provides an opportunity for all of us to continue to be lifelong learners and perhaps gain new skills that we’re curious about or interested in and do it at our own pace,” Duffy said.
Alongside the more technical and skill-oriented courses, LiL offers a large variety of self-improvement videos, courses and audio-only courses.
Some of these courses are all about cultivating certain mindsets, like “Create Healthy Self-Esteem: Know Your Worth” and “How to Slash Anxiety and Keep Positivity Flowing.”
Others center on productive routine-following, like “Establishing Evening Routines to Optimize the Day Ahead” and “One Minute Habits for Success,” and there are several courses for personal development in work settings, like “How to Fearlessly Negotiate to Get More of What You Want.”
Many courses are a combination of determining one’s personal best practices and developing mindsets for different situations. These include but are not limited to “How to Find and Use Your Strengths,” “How to Organize Your Time and Life” and “Learn to Control Your Attention.”
My Learning integration
One of LinkedIn Learning’s most sought-after qualities is its vast database containing thousands of videos, but all those offerings can also be overwhelming.
“Talent Development believes the LinkedIn Learning courses are great, but we thought integrating all 18,000 courses into My Learning could be an overload,” Colbert said. “We are curating specific content into My Learning focused on employee growth and career and self-development. Specific skills will include communication, critical thinking, leadership, teamwork and professionalism.”
This summer, Talent Development will be hosting LinkedIn Learning Lunch and Learn sessions: How to Use LinkedIn Learning and Effective Listening. Their summer course catalog will be released on the Talent Development website May 1.