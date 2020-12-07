Like touring on the radio: 90.5 KCSU shares local music podcast with the world

Erskine produced the debut episode of the ILME. It featured bands the Fort Collins native knew not only from working with them through KCSU but also watching them play around Northern Colorado in pre-pandemic days. The diverse playlist included The Beeves, hard rockers from Erie; Woodbelly, a 2018 Telluride Bluegrass Festival winner; Plasma Canvas, a Colorado punk group known as “the loudest and gayest band in the world;” and other Front Range and Fort Collins musicians not likely to play Bohemian Nights – yet.

“The bands were all really excited to be asked to be part of this project,“ Erskine said. “Lady Denim responded to my email in about two minutes. The hard part was narrowing the playlist down to just 10 artists for the first episode.

“KCSU has always supported the local music scene, and it was great to see how supportive the bands were of the podcast,” she added.

Time is right

Aside from the COVID-induced restrictions on live music shows, the popularity of podcasting and personally curated playlists made 2020 the perfect time to start a project like the ILME. Podcast Director Matt Gusmerotti gathers the podcasts from the active members of the exchange – about 20 stations signed up and a half-dozen, from as far away as South Carolina and Kentucky, have contributed episodes so far – and edits them for consistency, to assure the production is FCC compliant, and all rights and permissions have been secured from the bands.

“We want to make sure no one thinks we’re stealing their music,” said Gusmerotti, a journalism and media communication major graduating in May. “We want them to understand that this is like touring, but on the radio.”

Gusmerotti also assists with marketing of the podcast through social media, making sure featured bands have links to share on their channels as well. That also helps build awareness of 90.5 KCSU among the bands’ fanbase, which can include CSU students who may not have discovered the station yet, he added.

To wrap up the first semester of the ILME, 90.5 KCSU will release a Best of 2020 episode on Dec. 18.

Copeland said ILME will continue next year, even when bands can return to touring, although the structure may evolve. Both Gusmerotti and Erskine are looking forward to it.

“We’ve met some great people at other universities through the Music Exchange, and I think we’re all really helping our bands when they need it the most,” Gusmerotti said. “Many of the partners also think it will happen again.”