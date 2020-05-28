Life in the Time of Corona

These are truly unprecedented times. The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed life across the nation and right here at Colorado State University. Stay-at-home and social distancing orders, unemployment and managing work from home have become the new normal, all while thousands become sick and die from the coronavirus.



At Colorado State University, the campus community has been on the frontlines, continuing the University’s land-grant mission of teaching, research, extension, public service and engagement in new and innovative ways to face the challenges head-on.

Below are the stories of Colorado State University amidst the COVID-19 crisis — the faculty, the researchers, the staff, employees and of course the students who are championing the University’s rallying cry: “Together. We Continue.”