Faculty Award for Excellence: Naomi Lederer

A faculty member with the Libraries since 1996, Lederer is a college liaison Llbrarian. During her time at the Libraries, she has served as the subject liaison to many departments, including English, Design & Merchandising, Speech/Communication Studies, Journalism & Technical Communication, Ethnic Studies, and many others. She provides exemplary research assistance and collection development services for all of her departments, as well as instruction to introduce the library to each of the department’s students.

Lederer exemplifies excellence in her contributions to scholarly research. Since 1996, she has authored or co-authored more than 10 refereed journal articles, 20 non-refereed journal articles, six refereed book chapters, 12 non-refereed book chapters, and published a book, Ideas for Librarians Who Teach: With Suggestions for Teachers and Business Presenters. In addition, she has authored many book reviews, technical reports, and provided an abundance of useful bibliographies and websites for CSU students, faculty and staff to ensure they are able to efficiently access the information they need.

In the area of service, Lederer has a long and distinguished career. At the national level, she is a long-standing member of the American Library Association chairing many committees, roundtables, and discussion groups, as well as contributing to many others. She has presented or lectured 20 times at conferences around the world and provided 19 library skills workshops. Her local service accolades include serving multiple terms as the chair of Libraries’ committees such as the Tenured Track Faculty Committee, the Committee on Responsibilities and Standing, and the Libraries Faculty Council. She has also served on a plethora of other university level committees throughout her tenure with CSU, as well as working with the Fort Collins community to provide useful websites and working closely with the local public libraries.

Lederer’s many achievements demonstrate her commitment to improving library resources and services at CSU, as well as providing a strong foundation for the future of the library profession at a national level.