Expect sidewalk, parking and road closures along Libbie Coy Way

Libbie Coy Way will be closed to vehicular and bicycle traffic from University Avenue to Edison Drive from Feb. 21 to April 29 to install a new water line in the street.

Libbie Coy Way will be open to vehicles from Edison Drive to Pitkin Street, but there will not be any on-street parking on this portion of the road.

The sidewalk on the west side of Libbie Coy Way will be closed from Pitkin Street north to the Natural and Environmental Sciences Building, and from University Avenue along the Nutrien construction site.

The sidewalk on the east side of Libbie Coy Way will be open to pedestrians the entire way from University Avenue to Pitkin Street, but is a dismount zone for bicyclists and skateboarders.

The entry to parking lot #445 near the General Services Building will remain open off of A Street, as will the parking lot exit onto Edison Street.

See the map below for the closures and detour routes for pedestrians and bicyclists.

For more information, contact Facilities Management Project Manager Tony Flores at 970-658-6578.