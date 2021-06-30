LGBTQIA Employee Network established at CSU

Tanara Landor, inclusion and multicultural engagement advisor for the CSU Alumni Association, and Maggie Hendrickson, assistant director of the Pride Resource Center, launched the network in May with the help of Assistant Vice President for Community, Culture, and Belonging Cori Wong.

“We wanted to give LGBTQIA faculty, staff and grad students an opportunity to find each other and be in the same room or virtual room,” Hendrickson said. “Community is a huge factor in employee happiness and retention.”

The LGBTQIA Employee Network features a growing Microsoft Teams group with more than 75 members and channels dedicated to different discussion topics as well as digital resources. For Pride Month, the network also hosted an in-person community event at New Belgium Brewery on June 5 that attracted more than 30 attendees.

“We want to create a space for our CSU employees who are in the queer community,” Landor said. “We want people to be able to hop on Teams, and they can say, ‘Hey, I’m going for a hike this weekend. Does anyone want to join me?’ It’s just really a friendly and welcoming, inclusive community for the queer community.”

Hendrickson added that the network also provides important resources and information. As an example, members might provide advice to those who might be new to Northern Colorado and are looking for housing and doctors.

Additionally, the network is designed to be an advocacy hub, where LGBTQIA faculty, staff and graduate students can come together to discuss policies and benefits at CSU.