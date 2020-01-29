Let CSU help you find a new route or mode of transportation

If all of the impending construction, parking lot closures, and detours prove difficult to navigate campus, you may wish to consider attempting other transportation options to access your building and relieve the stress of traffic on campus. CSU’s Alternative Transportation team is here to help.

Through their travel training service, members of the team will personalize a bike or transit route to and through CSU’s campuses for your department, or friends.

“We can sit with an individual or a team and help them find alternative driving routes or alternative transportation modes that take detours and construction into account,” said Aaron Fodge, alternative transportation manager in Parking & Transportation Services. To tap into this valuable resource, email aaron.buckley@colostate.edu.