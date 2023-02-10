Legislature confirms Baker, Valdez to CSU System Board of Governors

The Colorado General Assembly on Feb. 8 confirmed the appointment of one new member and one returning member to the Colorado State University System Board of Governors. Lakewood businessman Raymond T. Baker and current Board of Governors Vice Chair Armando Valdez were nominated by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis for the governing board seats.

The Board of Governors is the governing body for the entire CSU System and its three campuses: Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado State University Pueblo, and CSU Global, the nation’s first fully online public university. The Board also oversees the new CSU Spur campus at the National Western Center in Denver.

“Ray Baker’s distinguished record in business and nonprofit leadership, along with his roots in Pueblo and the metro area, will be great strengths for our diverse and representative Board,” Board of Governors Chair Kim Jordan said. “We’re also pleased that Armando has been re-appointed for a second term as one of our representatives for the agricultural community, and I look forward to his continued leadership on the Board.”

Baker and Valdez will take the oath of office at the next regular meeting of the Board of Governors in May.