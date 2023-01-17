Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. honored at community celebration

Amidst the chorus of chants and cheers, more than 1,500 community members gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Monday, marching from Old Town Fort Collins to the heart of Colorado State University’s campus.

The community members who packed the march’s start on Jan. 16 at Washington Park embodied the theme for the annual celebration: V.O.I.C.E. (Violence. Oppression. Isolation. Cannot. Endure.).

Members of The BIPOC Alliance — an organization where Black, Indigenous and People of Color take action to decolonize systems and institutions — led the march’s charge. The group honored the 60th anniversary of King’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C., and led the crowd in chants.

“The louder our voice — the more we will be heard,” the crowd chanted, smothering the horns of a passing train on Mason Street.

March leaders included representatives from CSU, the City of Fort Collins, Front Range Community College, Poudre River Public Library District, Poudre School District and SummitStone Health Partners.

CSU was represented by Ethnic Studies Professor Roe Bubar and Mike Buttram, the basic needs program manager for CSU’s SLiCE. Additionally, CSU leaders participating in the march included Interim President Rick Miranda and Incoming President Amy Parsons, among many others.

Prior to the march, Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt gave a proclamation encouraging community members to continue King’s dream of unity and equality.

The 1.3-mile route to CSU’s Lory Student Center featured several historical Black houses, including the home of the Clay family, who helped establish a thriving Black community in Fort Collins. The route also took marchers past the home of Mattie Lyle, who challenged discrimination in 1939, winning a significant court case just a decade after the peak of Ku Klux Klan activity in Fort Collins.

Community member Arthur Johnson Jr. was among the hundreds of participants. Johnson, a former CSU employee who currently works for SummitStone Health Partners, said he has been attending Martin Luther King Jr. Day marches in Fort Collins for 25 years.

With a smile on his face, he greeted friends and community members with a hug and sang: “Deep in my heart — I do believe that we shall overcome — someday.”

It was a melody that he said embodies the spirit of his lifelong desire to follow in King’s footsteps.

“Remember this, we are all equal,” he said before singing the chorus from Queen Latifah’s song “U.N.I.T.Y.” and taking part in the march with friends.