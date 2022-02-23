Remembering Lee Anderson, the longest-serving CSU director of libraries

Anderson was 34 years old when he came to CSU as director of libraries in 1957. At just 5,200 students, CSU was on the cusp of a significant growth spurt during the booming 60s, and President William Morgan was under pressure from accrediting agencies to improve the library.

In Fort Collins, Anderson saw an opportunity to “inculcate in the community a sense of libraries and information sciences that didn’t exist here at the time.”

Anderson had one thought on his mind as he began his long tenure as director of libraries: expansion. staff, collections and spaces must all be expanded to meet the rapidly growing needs of Fort Collins’ burgeoning student and researcher populations.

From 1964 to 1965, Anderson led the consolidation of the main library on the Oval and five branch libraries into the new Morgan Library. He was deeply involved in the design and construction process, visiting libraries across the U.S. for inspiration and guidance and personally choosing furniture for the new building.

Under Anderson’s leadership, the CSU Libraries expanded its collection from 200,000 books and 50 staff in 1957 to more than 1.3 million books and more than 200 employees in 1985.

Staffing was of paramount concern to Anderson, and he earned the respect of his employees through his collected, cordial and courteous demeanor.

“We always felt we being fairly and professionally treated,” said Pat Smith, former CSU librarian.

She also noted that Anderson was responsible for librarians’ faculty status at CSU, enabling librarians to more fully contribute to the University’s direction and governance.

“He set the standard for service to the University and the profession,” remembers Thelma Joy Phelps, a former librarian. “I am forever grateful for the example he provided.”

“Dr. Anderson was more than just a manager. He had a true vision of the university library. He saw us from the card catalog through the online catalog,” added another former librarian.

Anderson oversaw three decades of technological advancements that would forever change the staffing, collections and service models at CSU Libraries, such as: mechanized punch cards, photocopiers, microprint, microfilm and television.

These advancements were an essential foundation for today’s digital age of information.

Anderson also played a role on the national stage of academic libraries, serving as president the Association of Research Libraries (ARL) and the Association of College Research Libraries (ACRL). These associations have been essential for the CSU Libraries to build regional support in collecting and sharing information.

One of his greatest experiences was travelling with a delegation from the State Department to China in 1979 to visit 14 universities and exchange professional knowledge with Chinese librarians.

Retirement and reflections

After retiring, Anderson remained actively engaged with his community. He worked as a volunteer for a program that prepared tax forms for people with low-incomes, and served on citizen boards for the Poudre School District and the Fort Collins Public Library. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Fort Collins Lions Club.

Most of all, he continued to read.

“Some people can just sit and stare into space,” he said. “I can’t do that. I’ve got to be doing something. I’ve got to be reading even if it’s reading catalogs that somebody sent me.”

In 2016, he reflected on the seemingly never-ending evolution of education and libraries at CSU, which appear almost unrecognizable today from the small land-grant college he met in 1957. He believed, however, that the role of the library at CSU today remains unchanged, saying: “It’s the heart of the university. It’ll never change.”