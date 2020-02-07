Colorado State University’s Office of Risk Management and Insurance offers a first aid course that helps prepare members of the CSU community to respond appropriately in emergency situations.

For every minute that passes following a sudden cardiac arrest event, the victim’s chance of survival decreases by approximately 10%. This Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED course incorporates the latest science and teaches how to recognize and care for a variety of first-aid emergencies. This includes but is not limited to bleeding wounds, sudden illness, stroke, head, neck, back injuries, environmental emergencies, and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies using CPR and an AED to help victims of any age – adults (about 12 years and older) and pediatric (infants and children up to 12 years of age).