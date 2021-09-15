Latinx Heritage Month celebrations explore inclusion for intersectional identities

Latinx Heritage Month — Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 — celebrates the experiences, traditions and ethnicities of communities from Latin America.

El Centro, Colorado State University’s diversity office for the Latinx community, kicked off the month on the Lory Student Plaza on Sept. 15, where they shared their planned programming. In addition to physically attending the event, KCSU was broadcasting music from different Latinx/e artists to honor the cultural contributions of Hispanic and Latinx Americans.

This year’s celebration of Latinx Heritage Month, which includes three keynote speaker events, is in conjunction with several other Diversity Offices to recognize the intersectional identities of CSU community members. El Centro Director Dora Frias said she recognizes that LGBTQ+ History Month and Latinx Heritage Month overlap each other by two weeks at the beginning, which may act as a catalyst to continue the conversation beyond just one identity.

“This is my second year at El Centro,” Frias said. “Celebrating culture extends all year, it’s not limited to the confines of just one month.”