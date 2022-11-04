Las Animas County: Lauren Hallmark – International Business

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Lauren Hallmark

Educational status: Business with a supply chain concentration

Why I chose CSU: It felt like home where I was born (College Station, Texas) and I enjoy the atmosphere of community.

My favorite thing about CSU: The way the entire university works toward a better involved community and is helpful all around.

Clubs/organizations in college: FSP (Fostering Success Program) C4E (Community For Excellence). I work in the Rams Against Hunger food pantry on campus serving students and off campus members of the community with food and other free resources they may need.

Scholarships/awards in college: Reisher Scholar, Key Scholar and Partnership Award from Trinidad High School.

Favorite achievement: Making it to college and knowing I have it in me to continue and finish what I thought was never possible to begin with.

Career goals: After graduation, I fully intend on going into a volunteer or non-profit organization that assists in sheltering, clothing, and feeding people.

Favorite instructors: I cannot thank Mrs. Donnalea Grant from my high school English class, as well as Mr. Elliot Cooper from my Key Advising course for being two of the most heartfelt, caring and down-to earth-professors I have ever came into contact with. They both took me in as one of their own children and taught me everything I will ever need to know going forward. I can still, to this day, count on them to help me in any way possible if I sent them a text.

I’d like to thank: My father for giving me the motivation every day to go strong through life after everything I have been though.

What do you tell people from Las Animas County about CSU: It’s beautiful and inclusive. Everyone is friendly and welcoming. It’s just a better version of my hometown.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: C.A.N.S. Around the Oval.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Fat Shack, Cheeba Hut, Stuft Burger bar, Algiers Hooka lounge, the CSU flower garden, and anywhere in Old Town.

Quirky fact about you: I am half Cuban and have spoken fluent Spanish since I’ve been a child.