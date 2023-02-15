Larimer County: Cathy Thévenau – Interior Architecture and Design

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Cathy Thévenau

Major: Interior Architecture and Design with a minor in Construction Management (December 2022 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: Because of its renowned interior architecture and construction programs. I also fell in love with the campus, which further helped me make my choice.

My favorite thing about CSU: The community is what makes CSU so special to me. Everyone is so welcoming and friendly.

Clubs/organizations in college: International Interior Design Association; Design For America; Women in Construction.

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Completing my capstone was my favorite achievement as my project helped me connect with many architects and interior designers, who inspired me so much and further drove my passion for architecture. I also was nominated as an outstanding graduate.

Career goals: I plan to be an architect.

Favorite instructor: I loved INTD 410 – Evidence-Based Design with Dr. Laura Malinin and Dr. Jain Kwon, both inspirational professors and mentors who were very passionate about teaching theory and evidence-based design theories.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: I love the French crêperie and Khon Thai in Fort Collins. My favorite hangout place is Horsetooth Reservoir, a perfect place to relax and enjoy nature.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: Tree hugging.

I’d like to thank: My husband, Charles, for always supporting me.

Quirky fact(s) about you: I walk my cat, Ash, on a leash and sometimes go on hikes at Horsetooth Reservoir with him.

What do you tell people from your Larimer County about CSU: I always tell them how wonderful my program in interior architecture and design is.

Something people should know about Larimer County: The biking routes are great. I love the beautiful Fort Collins landscapes – they are so peaceful to ride around!

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: As an international student, I was very shy and nervous about public speaking, especially in my second language. However, I quickly overcame this fear by joining and becoming deeply involved in numerous clubs on campus.