Land deals meant to improve food security may actually threaten local efforts

Following a global food crisis during the early 2000s, multinational corporations purchased more than 220 million acres of land in middle-income and developing countries to increase crop production and contribute to the world’s food supply. A new study co-authored by a researcher at Colorado State University found that such large-scale land acquisitions by foreign investors resulted in little to no benefit to local food security, even when they increased crop production.

The study, “Impact of transnational land acquisitions on local food security and dietary diversity,” was published Jan. 26 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The research was led by Marc Müller, assistant professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Earth Sciences at the University of Notre Dame.

Nathan Mueller, assistant professor at Colorado State University, was a co-author on the study, which combined satellite imagery with agricultural surveys and household diet datasets for 160 large-scale land acquisitions across four continents between 2005 and 2015. It is the first comprehensive global analysis of the impact of the land acquisitions of its kind.

Mueller’s work focused on how the land was targeted for acquisitions, including whether investors were buying the best available land.

“It’s obvious from our research that the investors we studied are targeting places with better-than-average green water availability, which means there is more naturally available soil moisture for crop production,” he said.

Notre Dame’s Müller said these land deals have taken place for the last two decades on a “massive” scale. “In many countries throughout the world land is being commodified, so it is becoming easier to buy and sell land. Those, and rising food prices, were drivers for these companies,” he said.

“Our goal was to use empirical data to sort out whether or not large-scale land acquisitions have improved food security,” he said. “But what we found was that there was either no impact or a negative impact. There was no positive impact.”