Lagoon Concert Series kicks off with Funky Business June 14

Party band Funky Business kicks off the Lagoon Concert Series on July 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Get ready for some upbeat live music, food trucks and even dancing as Colorado State University’s popular Lagoon Concert Series is back.
Northern Colorado’s Funky Business is taking the stage on Wednesday, June 14, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Lory Student Center’s west lawn. A regular at the annual summertime tradition, Funky Business performs a range of classic funk and spirited soul, danceable disco and contemporary pop.
Lagoon Concert Series
See the entire summer lineup, get important parking information and more at lagoonseries.com.
“Funky Business is a party in a box,” said Eric Weedin, who plays trumpet. “The band is filled with people who love music. Sure, each of us has a preferred style or artist, but one and all, the Funky B’s find love and passion in a great tune. We bring a rock ‘n’ roll/party experience with some tight horns and some of the best vocals you’ll ever hope to hear.”
In addition to the music, CAM the Ram will be making an appearance. Food trucks will include: The Goodness Truck, The Human Bean, Fork Yeah, Sunny Sky Pies, Joe Zeppys Italian Kitchen and Gelato & aMore.
Q&A with Funky Business
In the leadup to the first Lagoon Concert Series of the season, members of Funky Business sat down with SOURCE to chat about their music.
You’ve played the Lagoon Concert Series and other CSU events in the past. What do you enjoy most about performing at this annual CSU summertime tradition?
Eric Weedin, trumpet: I went to CSU for graduate school and grew up in Loveland. When I hear the word “college” or “university” I automatically think of CSU. The crowds Fort Collins brings to this event are filled with real music lovers and people who appreciate talented performers. The CSU gig is one that brings as much or more energy back to the stage as what we project to the crowd. As a performer, that is one of the best feelings you can have on a stage.
Rae Doner, vocals: I graduated from CSU’s engineering program and met my husband in Parmelee Hall. We have history on campus, and now our young kids enjoy scootering around the paths, catching goldfish in the lagoon, and going to cheer on the Rams at various sporting events. We know so many great neighbors, friends and clients that work here. This is our past, present and future community. Playing the concert series and looking out to see so many people I know and love is indescribably euphoric. We’re so excited to share another carefree and energetic evening with everyone!
What are some of the covers that concert goers can expect during the show this year?
Rae Doner, vocals: Ha! Nice try! You’ll have to come to find out. But the setlist this year will be almost completely different from last year’s. Regardless, come prepared for lots of dancing to upbeat funk, rock and pop covers as well as our original tunes.
Speaking of original tunes, what’s your favorite one to perform?
Rae Doner, vocals: Though I agree that “No More” and “Champagne” are worthy crowd favorites, “Wait You Out” is special for multiple reasons. This was the first song we wrote together as a band. We were just figuring out how to incorporate the ideas and creativity of nine different people, and we all had a special part in writing. It was really neat how it all came together, and we decided that we needed to keep on writing! As for the meaning of the tune, I wrote the lyrics about my experience here at CSU, meeting my future husband. I knew immediately that he was the one, but it took him slightly longer to figure out his feelings for me. I just had to wait him out.
Your shows really get the crowds going. Are there certain songs that you usually play that get the crowd out of their seats and dancing?
Eric Weedin, trumpet: Songs that get the crowd pumped up consistently somewhat depend on the venue, the event and the amount of libations consumed by the guests! Ones that always seem to get people moving are “Uptown Funk” and “Love Train.”
Finally, what’s the best part of Funky Business?
Eric Weedin, trumpet: The people. Every musician in this group is a genuinely good person. I never dread rehearsals or gigs because I get to see some of the finest people in the world who I genuinely love. “It’s gig day!” = This is gonna be a great and funtastic time!
Parking information
Parking for the Lagoon Concert Series is free. If traveling by car, recommended parking is located at the Lory Student Center, the Morgan Library or Moby Arena parking lots. There is no parking along Meridian Avenue or Plum Street. Parking in bike lanes is also prohibited.