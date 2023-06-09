Lagoon Concert Series kicks off with Funky Business June 14

In the leadup to the first Lagoon Concert Series of the season, members of Funky Business sat down with SOURCE to chat about their music.

You’ve played the Lagoon Concert Series and other CSU events in the past. What do you enjoy most about performing at this annual CSU summertime tradition?

Eric Weedin, trumpet: I went to CSU for graduate school and grew up in Loveland. When I hear the word “college” or “university” I automatically think of CSU. The crowds Fort Collins brings to this event are filled with real music lovers and people who appreciate talented performers. The CSU gig is one that brings as much or more energy back to the stage as what we project to the crowd. As a performer, that is one of the best feelings you can have on a stage.

Rae Doner, vocals: I graduated from CSU’s engineering program and met my husband in Parmelee Hall. We have history on campus, and now our young kids enjoy scootering around the paths, catching goldfish in the lagoon, and going to cheer on the Rams at various sporting events. We know so many great neighbors, friends and clients that work here. This is our past, present and future community. Playing the concert series and looking out to see so many people I know and love is indescribably euphoric. We’re so excited to share another carefree and energetic evening with everyone!

What are some of the covers that concert goers can expect during the show this year?

Rae Doner, vocals: Ha! Nice try! You’ll have to come to find out. But the setlist this year will be almost completely different from last year’s. Regardless, come prepared for lots of dancing to upbeat funk, rock and pop covers as well as our original tunes.

Speaking of original tunes, what’s your favorite one to perform?

Rae Doner, vocals: Though I agree that “No More” and “Champagne” are worthy crowd favorites, “Wait You Out” is special for multiple reasons. This was the first song we wrote together as a band. We were just figuring out how to incorporate the ideas and creativity of nine different people, and we all had a special part in writing. It was really neat how it all came together, and we decided that we needed to keep on writing! As for the meaning of the tune, I wrote the lyrics about my experience here at CSU, meeting my future husband. I knew immediately that he was the one, but it took him slightly longer to figure out his feelings for me. I just had to wait him out.