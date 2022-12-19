La Plata County: Noah Clements – Economics

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Noah Clements

Major: Economics

Why I chose CSU: I wanted to be in state and I really liked Fort Collins. It’s just close to a lot of outdoor activities.

My favorite thing about CSU: My friends and the community here – the people that go to CSU are all really nice and everyone’s willing to be friends or helpful.

Clubs/organizations in college: Finance club

Career goals: I really want to get into financial consulting or wealth management in a good firm; stay maybe in Denver or something like that.

Favorite instructor: Finance 355 with Frank Smith. He just kept the class really fun, but you could tell that he always gave good, genuine advice about life and career goals and it really helped me get motivated.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: Vatos Tacos + Tequila; Alley Cat and Momo Lomo coffee shops

Quirky fact about you: I practiced in Nauli Kriya yoga technique

What do you tell people from La Plata County about CSU: It’s in state but it’s far away from home and a lot bigger, so there’s a lot of new opportunities and a lot more people to meet.

Something people should know about La Plata County: People don’t often think that down south (in Colorado) is so pretty, but it still has huge mountains and skiing and it’s really beautiful.

Favorite CSU tradition: Grill the Buffs (free Buffalo burgers)

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Getting through online learning and COVID and just navigating college in a different way like that.