Kiowa County: Rustin Jensen – Mechanical Engineering

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Rustin Jensen

Major(s): Mechanical Engineering, with a minor in Sociology, 2021 graduate

Why I chose CSU: I had visited CSU a couple of times for high school events and loved the campus. I also knew that CSU had a great engineering program.

My favorite thing about CSU: I love the community and openness of the people! I also really love the campus.

Clubs/organizations in college: I was in a campus ministry called The Outpost: Chi Alpha.

Career goals: I want to use my engineering knowledge to create a technology that helps to combat the effects of climate change.

Favorite instructor: Dr. (Timothy) Gates was my favorite instructor because he taught me the importance of the engineering process. My favorite class was MECH 558: Combustion because I enjoyed learning about the physics of fire.

Scholarships/awards in college: Pell Grant.

Favorite achievement in high school or college: Graduating college with a 3.6 GPA while working 30-35 hours a week.

I’d like to thank: My family, my wife, the Lord, my classmates and Shane Garland for their help in seeing me succeed.

Favorite NOCO food and hangout places: I love Krazy Karls pizza; the pizza is unlike any other. The Social, a speakeasy in Old Town, will always have a special place in my heart. I also loved to hang out at the rec center basketball courts.

Quirky fact about you: I really love Lacroix!

What do you tell people from Kiowa County about CSU: It’s a lovely place! I was pushed hard in school, but I learned a ton and met some great people along the way.

What’s your favorite CSU tradition: E-Days is my favorite tradition. It’s always great to see the cool and innovative work that happens at CSU.

Something people should know about Kiowa County: My home county knows how to work hard. If we put our mind to it, we can achieve it.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: Getting through a tough engineering program while working an almost full time job.