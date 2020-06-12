The Colorado State University Libraries has named Kianna M. Middleton as the first-ever recipient of the Friedman Feminist Press Collection Research Grant. The grant is awarded to researchers whose work would benefit from access to the Libraries’ Friedman Feminist Press Collection, the largest collection of feminist press-published books in the Rocky Mountain West region.

As an Andrew W. Mellon Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of Kansas at Lawrence, Middleton’s work centers on black feminism, disability studies and feminist science studies, as well as literary studies. Earning both her bachelor’s degree in English and her master’s degree in ethnic studies from CSU, Middleton received her Ph.D. in African American studies at the University of California Berkeley.

The Friedman Feminist Press Collection was established through a donation in 2013 in honor of CSU alum June Friedman, who was an activist with the CSU Feminist Group and agronomy major from 1979 to 1981.

The collection provides access to hard-to-find primary resources for researchers in history, literature, women’s studies, political science and more.