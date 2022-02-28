KCSU launches new app with on-demand podcasts and shows

Fans of Colorado State University’s student-run radio station can now listen to KCSU from anywhere in the world thanks to a brand-new app that officially launched on Feb. 14.

“We wanted to create a more obtainable way for students, community members and people out of town to listen to KCSU-FM,” said Station Manager Ben Krueger. “It’s a great way to keep in the know with the local music scene in Fort Collins and Colorado as a whole.”

The free app is available on Apple and Android. It allows users to listen to live radio as well as past shows from the station’s student DJs going back two weeks.

Five of KCSU’s most active podcasts – which include sports and news shows as well as local musical performances inspired by NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series – are also all on the app.

“That part is really exciting to me,” Krueger said. “Podcasts are going to be the future of audio content. They’re growing every year and they’re fun to do. Everybody likes to make podcasts, and it really shows.”

Hannah Copeland, KCSU’s adviser and general manager, said the app is part of the necessary evolution of a radio station that first started in 1964.

“We’re really digging into our digital footprint,” she said. “We’re not giving up on radio or anything like that, but if we only focused on radio, we would slowly lose our listenership.

“I think we’re doing a really good job at pivoting with new technologies to get people to tune-in in different ways.”

KCSU is part of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation, which is home to four other award-winning, student-run media outlets: The Rocky Mountain Collegian, CSU’s daily newspaper and website; Collegian TV; College Avenue Magazine; and CSU Life, a monthly publication for faculty and staff.

RMSMC is also home to Tree Stump Films, a documentary production company.

Click here to download the KCSU app: https://col.st/2DVCK