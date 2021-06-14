Juneteenth: An Expression of Freedom

On June 19, 1865 – just weeks after the formal end of the Civil War and five years before the establishment of Colorado State University – Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 in the coastal town of Galveston, Texas, marking the end of slavery in the state.

President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862, and it had become law on Jan. 1, 1863.

“It was a travesty that two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation, there were still slaves in Texas who had not been freed, and this is the day it finally happened,” said Blanche Hughes, vice president for student affairs. “None of us are free until all of us are free, and Juneteenth is a time to reflect on the past and acknowledge the pain that continues to impact our community today.”

At CSU, Juneteenth – which commemorates the events of that historic June 19 – evokes a range of memories and emotions across generations of the university community that focuses on a word that has so many meanings in this country: freedom.

Growing up in segregated Lexington, Kentucky, in the 1960s, Hughes said she had not heard of Juneteenth until she moved to Colorado in the 1980s.

“I was disappointed that this history had never been taught in schools or included in my college curriculum,” said Hughes, who earned her bachelor’s degree in Indiana before receiving her master’s degree and doctorate from CSU.

For Hughes, she said it’s important to take a moment to reflect on the significance and long-term effects of slavery.

“It’s important for everyone, not just African Americans, to recognize the historical impact of people being marginalized in this country,” she said. “It’s important to acknowledge what happened in order to teach the next generation so it doesn’t happen again.”