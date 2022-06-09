Joint Message from President McConnell and Chancellor Frank

Colleagues:

After much deliberation, the Board of Governors of the Colorado State University System and President Joyce McConnell have decided to part ways and President McConnell will be leaving CSU as of June 30, 2022. President McConnell expresses her sincere appreciation for the opportunity to serve as the 15th and first woman President of CSU and that it has been one of the highest honors of her professional career. In the following days, the Board and President McConnell will be working to ensure a smooth transition as the board embarks on its search for her replacement. The Board thanks President McConnell for her efforts leading the university, particularly during challenging and unprecedented times. The Board wishes President McConnell all the best in her future endeavors.

Tony Frank, Chancellor, CSU System

Joyce McConnell, President, Colorado State University