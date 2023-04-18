Jefferson County: Meg Metzer-Seymour – Art

During the 2022-23 academic year, we are highlighting one Colorado State University student or alum from each of Colorado’s 64 counties. The Centennial State’s land grant university has a connection to the diverse lands and people from the counties of Moffat to Baca, Montezuma to Sedgwick and everywhere in between.

Meg Metzer-Seymour

Major: Art, with a concentration in Graphic Design (May 2021 graduate)

Why I chose CSU: In the final months in my senior year of high school I still had not made a decision about where to attend college. I had applied to dozens of schools, been accepted, even visited a few campuses, but nowhere felt “right.” One night I spontaneously applied to CSU as an Art major. I was accepted soon there after and visited the campus for a tour the following weekend. It felt like coming home. After months of uncertainty and indecision, I had finally found the place that felt right. I don’t regret my decision for a minute.

My favorite thing about CSU: Cam! I absolutely adore Cam. He’s adorable and the best mascot in my opinion. My biggest regret is never having time to stop to take a picture with Cam when he was on the plaza.

Clubs/organizations in college: Rocky Mountain Student Media: The Collegian, College Avenue Magazine

Scholarships/awards in college: Colorado Merit Scholarship

Favorite achievement: During my tenure as editor-in-chief of College Avenue Magazine, we won four regional Society of Professional Journalist Mark of Excellent Awards and were finalists in three other categories.

Career goals: Ultimately, I would love to become a creative director, perhaps within the sports industry where I currently work (as a graphic designer for U.S. Figure Skating). While attending CSU, I never would have imagined myself working in sports. Now that I have worked in the industry for almost two years, I love the thrill and excitement of each event — not to mention seeing my logos on national television.

Favorite instructor: Dr. David Riep, Art of the Pacific. The art from that part of the world has always interested me. For three years I wanted to take Dr. Riep’s course, but it never aligned with my schedule until my final semester at CSU. Just, wow. I was absolutely blown away by Dr. Riep’s passion for art history. He made learning about unfamiliar cultures and their art attainable and exciting.

I’d like to thank: Roberto Muntoreanu, my graphic design professor; Jason Scott, my supervisor for my on-campus internship at Housing & Dining Services; Dani Castillo, my professor for Motion Graphics Design and Infographics; Jake Sherlock, the Rocky Mountain Student Media advisor.

Favorite NOCO food and hangouts: DGT; Rainbow Cafe; Momo Lolo; Tasty Harmony; The Exchange

Quirky fact: I make most of my food from scratch! From pickles to sauces, pasta and lots of fresh bread. I’d like to have my own garden and grow my own produce, perhaps even a chicken coop if I had the space!

Something people should know about Jefferson County: Jefferson County has everything! It’s right in-between Denver and Boulder, it’s home to Red Rocks Amphitheater, numerous hiking trails, Dinosaur Ridge and more. I’d dare to say that Sweet Bloom Coffee Roasters has the best coffee in the county. I’d recommend a honey oat milk latte.

Favorite CSU tradition: Hanging out in The Oval on beautiful Colorado day.

Biggest adversity you’ve overcome at CSU: The pandemic dramatically changed my routine and everyday life at CSU, as it did for everyone. COVID particularly impacted my art courses, as the majority of art classes are comprised of studio work time and foster collaboration between students. It was a challenge for me to adjust to attending my art and design courses online as that sense of camaraderie and community was missing. I had to find other ways to connect with my classmates in order to thrive as an artist.