Jan Leach, Robin Reid elected to National Academy of Sciences

Reid is a professor in the Department of Ecosystem Science and Sustainability in CSU’s Warner College of Natural Resources. She received her Ph.D. in rangeland Eecosystem science from CSU in 1992. She describes her life’s work as using science as a catalyst for social change that promotes sustainability.

As a researcher, Reid engages cross-disciplinary teams working on linked social-ecological systems, particularly in the drylands of East Africa, Mongolia, Colorado, Alaska and elsewhere. She also has a strong interest in fostering collaborative conservation initiatives in the American West.

“It is an absolute thrill to serve as a member of the National Academy of Sciences at this point in history,” Reid said. “More than ever before, we need scientists to stand up and bring the best evidence to bear on very complex global problems. And it is a privilege to represent the concerns of many communities that I have had the honor to work with around the world.”

Reid was founding director of CSU’s Center for Collaborative Conservation, a role she served in from 2008 to 2019. The center is a hub of innovation to understand and promote stronger linkages between science, education and action on critical conservation and development issues in the U.S. and the world. The initiative has helped teams of faculty, students and practitioners achieve transformative change by putting conservation at the center of communities, economies and philosophies.

A senior research scientist in the university’s Natural Resource Ecology Laboratory, Reid came to CSU in 2008 from the International Livestock Research Institute in Nairobi, Kenya, w here she led research, education and outreach on conservation and development issues in Africa, Latin America, Asia and the western United States. In that role, Reid co-produced research with Maasai community science teams, linking government policy makers, community members, nongovernmental organizations and scientists. Her research focused on land-use patterns and dynamics, pastoral livelihoods, ecosystem conservation and ecosystem service payments in East and West Africa rangelands.

She also served as a Senior Fellow at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, focusing on how to best connect science, policy and communities for sustainable conservation and development in forests and rangelands around the world.

In 2012, Reid and her team of community researchers won the Ecological Society of America’s Sustainability Science Award for their work transforming science so it serves community needs in East Africa. Since then, Reid has led national award-winning teams focused on scholarship and action on solution-oriented science for local communities. Her book, Savannas of Our Birth, tells the sweeping story of the home of humankind, East African savannas, and how these iconic landscapes have changed over time.