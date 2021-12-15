Jan. 15 is CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show, CSU Spur grand opening event

CSU Day at the National Western Stock Show is right around the corner on Jan. 15, and with the family-friendly grand opening event for the CSU System’s new Spur campus scheduled for the same day, it promises to be a can’t-miss collection of events.

The Stock Show, set for Jan. 8-23 at the National Western Complex, was established in 1906 and features one of the largest indoor rodeos in the world. The agenda includes livestock exhibitions and judging, several rodeos, art exhibitions, live music, merchandise and dozens of food vendors.

CSU’s events with the Stock Show begin on Jan. 6, when the CSU Alumni Association hosts a parade viewing luncheon for the National Western Stock Show Parade. The free lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CSU Denver Center, where alumni can watch the parade pass by, shortly after its noon start.

Starting Jan. 7, CSU Spur will also open its first building to the public as a new, year-round, free educational destination in Denver. CSU Spur is located on the grounds of the stock show, as part of the reimagined National Western Center.