It’s a sign: Admissions staff, CAM the Ram welcome NoCo grads to CSU

The look of surprise – and joy – on Ryan Blocker’s face told the story.

Standing on his front porch on a sunny Thursday was none other than CAM the Ram, flanked by Heather Daniels, director of admissions at Colorado State University. They were armed with a CSU yard sign and a message:

“Welcome to CSU! We’re excited that you’re going to be a Ram!”

“This is awesome,” said Blocker, a 2020 graduate of Fossil Ridge High School. “I honestly cannot wait to get started at CSU.”

Blocker is one of more than 400 recent high school graduates in Northern Colorado who were visited at the end of May by members of CSU admissions staff. Green signs with the hashtag #colostatebound were provided for students to display in their front yards. On this day, however, a lucky few got the added bonus of a visit from CAM.

Daniels and her staff distributed signs to recent graduates in Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, Severance, Wellington, Laporte, Timnath, Berthoud, Bellvue, Livermore, Milliken and Johnstown. The idea of the signs was hatched to send a message to graduates who have yet to commit to a college that CSU is ready to welcome them in the fall.

“My favorite reactions have been by the parents, who are so excited and so proud of their students,” said Daniels, who was joined by admissions staffers Megan Miller and Cathy Braunlin on the outing. “This has been a nice way to celebrate these students since most of them didn’t get to have traditional graduation ceremonies. It’s been fun to spread a little hometown pride.”