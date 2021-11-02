IT at CSU has a new name, renewed purpose

The Colorado State University community has known the departments of Academic Computing & Networking Services, Information Systems, and the Office of Telecommunications as dependable IT partners, responsible for providing the campus with the technology services, tools and support it needs.

These same teams have come together to form a new unified Division of Information Technology, committed through their work to excellence in teaching, learning, research and engagement.

The Division of IT’s reorganization began in 2020, with the intent to create a highly functioning, collaborative and cohesive division that would be more strategic, aligned with the mission of the institution, and able to adapt based on the needs of stakeholders.

To achieve this goal, campus stakeholders, the campus community and division staff were engaged frequently through a comprehensive process. Decisions were informed by these internal discussions as well as data and research of peer institutions, according to leadership.

“This collaborative process both engaged our campus community as well as helped us look nationally to design a division that would help prepare our campus for the future,” Brandon Bernier, vice president IT and chief information officer at CSU.