ISTeC Distinguished Lectures begin March 30

Colorado State University welcomes three experts in computer science — Kathleen M. Carley, Venkataramanan Siva Subrahmanian and Jason Chong – to campus this semester as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series presented by Morgan Library and ISTeC, the Information Science and Technology Center.
Lectures take place in the Morgan Library Event Hall, 11 a.m.-noon, preceded by a 10:30 a.m. reception, and are free and open to the public.
March 30 – Social Cybersecurity
Kathleen M. Carley, professor of Computer Science, Center for Computational Analysis of Social and Organizational Systems at Carnegie Mellon University
Social cybersecurity is an emerging focus area in the wake of a primarily cyber-mediated environment. This new scientific area works to characterize, understand and forecast cyber-mediated changes in individual human behavior. This talk will explore the nature of this new scientific field, explain the problem that is driving its development, and show how research is improving general understanding of cyber-mediated influence campaigns and the ability to respond.
April 20 – VEST: Vulnerability Exploit Scoring and Timing
Venkataramanan Siva Subrahmanian, Distinguished Professor in Cybersecurity, Technology, and Society, Dartmouth College
Cyber-vulnerability is not something normally discussed in casual conversation; however, it is becoming a larger concern as technology continues to advance. The Vulnerability Exploit Scoring and Timing system works to predict and visualize if/when a vulnerability will be exploited along with its estimated severity attributes and score. This talk will discuss the VEST system along with a short video.
April 27 – Democratize Customizable Computing
Jason Cong, Distinguished Chancellor’s Professor, Director of the Center for Domain-Specific Computing, University of California Los Angeles
Within the past few years, field-programmable gate arrays have been deployed in both private and public clouds allowing for customizable computing to transition from advanced research to mainstream. This talk will discuss research opportunities that will emerge from the community-wide effort to democratize customizable computing and highlight the progress on source-code level transformation and optimization for customizable computing.
ISTeC
ISTeC is a university-wide organization for promoting, facilitating, and enhancing CSU’s research, education, and outreach activities pertaining to the design and innovative application of computer, communication, and information systems.
For more information, visit istec.colostate.edu/activities/lectures.