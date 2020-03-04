ISTeC Distinguished Lectures begin March 30

Colorado State University welcomes three experts in computer science — Kathleen M. Carley, Venkataramanan Siva Subrahmanian and Jason Chong – to campus this semester as part of the Distinguished Lecture Series presented by Morgan Library and ISTeC, the Information Science and Technology Center.

Lectures take place in the Morgan Library Event Hall, 11 a.m.-noon, preceded by a 10:30 a.m. reception, and are free and open to the public.