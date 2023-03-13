Iranian New Year celebration set for March 20

To mark the changing of the seasons, Colorado State University students are hosting an Iranian New Year celebration.

The celebration of Nowruz — the Iranian or Persian New Year — is set for March 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Lory Student Center Flea Market area. The event, open to the public, will include free Persian pastries.

Nowruz is the Iranian or Persian New Year celebrated by various ethnicities worldwide. It is a festival based on the Iranian Solar Hijri calendar, on the spring equinox.