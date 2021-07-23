The Classified Personnel Council, CARE Program, and Commitment to Campus will be hosting Invest in Yourself: Mindfulness and Wellness Fair on Aug. 4. There will be an open house in the Lory Student Center Ballroom D, as well as in-person and virtual/hybrid breakout sessions in Lory Student Center 322 and 324 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to Meg Skeehan, chair of the Employee Engagement and Experience Committee of CPC, the planning committee is excited about the variety and depth of information that will be provided at open house tables and in the breakout sessions, as well as additional online access to additional information and resources. Mindfulness and wellness can be navigated in many ways: meditation, artistic expression, exercise, access to resources, and education on anything from money to food.

“After 17-months of so many of our employees working remotely, we wanted to create an event that would help bring our community together, while focusing on how to promote mindfulness and wellness for all CSU employees,” Skeehan said. “This was the product of a lot of intentional conversations on our committee on how we can best serve employees at CSU with relevant and impactful engagement as we prepare this fall and prevent burn out and excess stress from the shift back to in-person operations.”

The schedule for breakouts is still being set up. There will also be online resources and prerecorded sessions by partners for those who are in extension offices or still working remotely. All details for the partners, breakouts and additional resources will be on the CPC at cpc.colostate.edu/mindfulness and will be updated daily this week.