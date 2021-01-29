INTO CSU Center to close May 14, 2021

Following a strategic review, the Board of the CSU-INTO Joint Venture has decided to end the joint venture and close the INTO CSU Center, effective May 14, 2021. CSU and INTO will remain partners under a new international student recruitment agreement, which will will sustain their collaboration in new ways that encourage international students to attend Colorado State University.

All international students currently enrolled in the INTO program at CSU will be taught and supported as they complete their studies. INTO and CSU both are committed to ensuring these students experience no disruption and continue to receive the highest levels of teaching quality and support.

After the Center closes on May 14, students currently enrolled in English and academic programs at INTO CSU will transition into new programs administered by the Office of International Programs, in close cooperation with the Department of English and other academic and administrative units. OIP will also manage CSU’s comprehensive international student recruiting strategy. This new structure supports the university’s strategic priorities to bring globally diverse perspectives to CSU, attract outstanding international students, and provide a high-quality learning experience for all students.

Further details will be communicated to students and the campus community over the coming months.

For more information, please contact Vice Provost for International Affairs Kathleen Fairfax at kathleen.fairfax@colostate.edu.