Here’s how to submit proposals for the 4th annual International Symposium at CSU

Time is running out to submit proposals for the fourth annual International Symposium at Colorado State University, which will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1 in the Lory Student Center.
Organizers are calling for proposals for either one-hour sessions or presentations, or from those who wish to participate in a multimedia showcase of international activities. The proposals are due on Monday, Oct. 31, and will be reviewed and selected by a committee.
Students, faculty and staff are all invited to submit proposals that cover a wide range of international topics such as educational experiences, research, social and environmental issues, health, music and arts, culture, language and politics. These proposals can also encompass an individual’s international work, studies or interests.
The goal of the International Symposium is to highlight the way CSU students, faculty, staff and partners add global dimensions to their teaching and learning, research, scholarship and community engagement.
A CSU student presents at a previous multimedia showcase during the International Symposium.
Each session during the symposium is free and open to the public, with formats ranging from panels to roundtable discussions and even games. There will also be a two-hour multimedia showcase where students, faculty and staff can communicate their international work or studies through a variety of media, as well as interact with attendees.
Proposals should include a description of no more than 150 words or a video submission of no more than three minutes, as well as presenter bios of 100 words or less per presenter.
To submit a proposal, fill out this form: col.st/U7BHR.
For further information or for feedback on proposals, contact Diana Galliano at diana.galliano@colostate.edu.
Colorado journalist and author Helen Thorpe speaks with Kyle Oldham, director of workplace inclusion and talent management in Housing and Dining Services at CSU during the 2020 International Symposium.