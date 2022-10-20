Here’s how to submit proposals for the 4th annual International Symposium at CSU

Time is running out to submit proposals for the fourth annual International Symposium at Colorado State University, which will be held from Feb. 27 to March 1 in the Lory Student Center.

Organizers are calling for proposals for either one-hour sessions or presentations, or from those who wish to participate in a multimedia showcase of international activities. The proposals are due on Monday, Oct. 31, and will be reviewed and selected by a committee.

Students, faculty and staff are all invited to submit proposals that cover a wide range of international topics such as educational experiences, research, social and environmental issues, health, music and arts, culture, language and politics. These proposals can also encompass an individual’s international work, studies or interests.

The goal of the International Symposium is to highlight the way CSU students, faculty, staff and partners add global dimensions to their teaching and learning, research, scholarship and community engagement.