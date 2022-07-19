International honors roll in for CSU marketing, communications efforts

Several marketing and communications efforts at Colorado State University recently received international honors, including three awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education and two Telly Awards for a “Charging Forward” spot by CSU videographer Ben Ward.

University Advancement won a Gold Circle of Excellence Award from CASE in the “Student Engagement” category for Gratitude Week in November, a student-led experience organized by the Presidential Ambassadors to promote philanthropy education and engagement. The Presidential Ambassadors program engages a diverse group of student leaders who represent the Office of the President and University Advancement.

Recent CSU graduate and incoming master’s student Jonathan Cable led the project and collaboration efforts with CSU partners, resulting in increased outreach and connections. Recent graduates Leslie DeLay and Merry Gebretsadik led the comprehensive marketing plan. Components included a philanthropy-themed popcorn event, video stories of campus buildings that benefited from private gift support, signage around campus with giving information, interactive tabling events centered around philanthropy, and a series of donor and student interviews about philanthropy shared through social media.

“Receiving this recognition is testament to CSU’s commitment to supporting a culture of giving back and instilling in our Ram family the positive effects of philanthropy,” Cable said. “This event’s success is due to the support of numerous campus partners, Marissa Dienstag and the University Advancement team, and the selfless giving of stalwart individuals’ time, talent, treasure and testimony.”