InTERFEWS application period for Fall 2022 trainees now open

Applications for the Interdisciplinary Training, Education and Research in Food-Energy-Water Systems program at Colorado State University are now being accepted through Jan. 14.

InTERFEWS brings together Ph.D. students from traditionally disparate disciplines to conduct research on key problems in the Food-Energy-Water nexus with a focus on water-scarce, arid regions.

The National Science Foundation National Research Traineeship program currently enrolls a total of 20 trainees, with a new cohort entering the program each fall.

InTERFEWS is open to CSU Ph.D. students who have applied to or been accepted into their department’s program. Priority will be given to those entering the first or second semester of their program; those beyond their third semester are not eligible. Both funded and unfunded positions will be offered. In order to receive a funded position, including a paid stipend and tuition coverage, trainees must be U.S. citizens.

Funded InTERFEWS trainees will be supported for two years by the program, and for one to two years by their selected advisor. Funded trainees will receive $34,000 per year, plus tuition and fee coverage.

Unfunded trainees will not receive a stipend or tuition coverage from the program; however, unfunded trainees will be eligible for a tuition premium, if needed. Additionally, unfunded trainees will receive other benefits offered to funded trainees (e.g., ability to apply for travel and supply funds, access to office space, etc.), and will participate in the same curriculum and professional development activities as funded trainees.

Trainee selection criteria will be based on research interests, fit with program, and scholastic record.

The deadline to apply for the traineeship is 5 p.m. on Jan. 14. Applicants can apply through the InTERFEWS web portal: https://erams.com/interfews/application/.

Program and application questions can be sent to interfews@colostate.edu.