Interactive map portrays CSU System’s global impact

One of the stories portrayed on the Impact Map at CSU Spur describes the efforts of a research team led by Stephanie Kampf, a Colorado State University professor of ecosystem science and sustainability, to track the flow of water in small, and sometimes dry, headwater streams.

The Stream Tracker project emerged out of work forecasting the flow of streams feeding the Cache la Poudre River on the slopes west of Fort Collins. Now, with help from hundreds of smartphone-wielding citizen scientists from around the world, it is providing insight on the frequency with which water runs in streambeds across the United States and in such countries as Japan, Lebanon, and Spain.

This project is one of 80 initiatives currently portrayed on the CSU System’s Impact Map, and its technology-enabled progression from a regional focus toward global insight roughly mirrors the journey users take when interacting with the new exhibit on the third floor of the Spur campus’s Terra building.

The CSU Impact Map—or Impacto, in Spanish—provides a glimpse of the System’s global reach while providing a chance for users to explore specific ways CSU System faculty, staff, students, and alumni are working to solve problems, support communities and create impact in far-flung corners of the world.

CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank, speaking at a recent event recognizing the team that produced the map, described the vision behind the Global Mapping and Strategic Outreach project.

“We want people to walk up to this map, see someone doing something that is inspirational, and say, Maybe I can do that. I can do that. I’m going to do that,” Frank said. “Some of those people will get that inspiration and get their start right here at this wall, and they will be the next generation of people who will tell the stories, and about whom those stories will be told.”