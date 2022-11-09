Institute for Shipboard Education, CSU extend partnership, announce engineering program

The Institute for Shipboard Education and Colorado State University have renewed their affiliation agreement, extending through 2027 an academic partnership that began in 2016.

ISE, a registered nonprofit organization, has operated the Semester at Sea program since 1953.

The revised partnership was signed last month by CSU’s Interim President Rick Miranda and ISE CEO and President Scott Marshall.

“Our partnership with Colorado State University has ensured that our voyagers have a rigorous and rewarding academic experience on board that connects their classroom interests and career ambitions to global challenges,” said Marshall. “Together, we offer a distinct and innovative program that benefits students in Fort Collins and around the world.”

All Semester at Sea academic credits are earned through fully accredited CSU courses. The university also appoints each voyage’s academic dean from among its most accomplished faculty.

New engineering program debuts in 2024

In collaboration with CSU and the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Semester at Sea also announced that it will add engineering courses to its curriculum starting with the Fall 2024 voyage.

The college will design and deliver the two engineering courses offered on the ship, which will be available to eligible students across the country. The two partners began exploring this option in 2021 to provide engineering students access to the Semester at Sea experience while staying on track in a variety of engineering disciplines.

“Engineers solve global challenges every day, so we’re excited to bring our engineering programs to Semester at Sea,” David McLean, dean of the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, said as he announced the partnership at the college’s Celebrate Global Engineering event on Nov. 8. “The collaboration speaks to our commitment to supporting international experiences and engagement for students, faculty and staff.”

About Semester at Sea

Semester at Sea voyagers earn between 12-15 college credits through academic partner Colorado State University , taking classes while traveling to 10+ international destinations. The shipboard community is truly its own college campus and features classrooms, cabins, lecture halls, a theater, a library, fitness facilities, indoor and outdoor dining, a professional residential and student life staff, and counseling and medical teams, in addition to a maritime captain and crew.

This fall’s voyage was Semester at Sea’s 130th and its first fall voyage since 2019. Notable alumni and contributors to the program include Nobel Laureates Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nelson Mandela, Mother Teresa and many other world leaders and global thinkers.

About the Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering

The Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering at CSU prepares students to engage in and solve global challenges to shape a better world through research, education, innovation and outreach. In addition to a top-ranked graduate program in atmospheric science, the college hosts cutting-edge, interdisciplinary research that provides students hands-on learning in biological, biomedical, chemical, civil, computer, electrical, environmental, mechanical and systems engineering. The college attracts about $80 million in annual research expenditures, placing it in the top tier of public institutions of similar size, and is a campus leader in patents, startups and technology transfer.