From adult changing tables to all gender restrooms: A look at the inclusive resources at CSU

A few years ago, Jessica Kramer remembers that a mother called the Colorado State University Little Shop of Physics and said that her middle school-aged child wanted to attend their annual event on campus.

The mother explained her child was in a wheelchair and needed a changing table, but couldn’t fit on the ones built for young children.

“It made me realize that there are a lot of people with disabilities who have a caregiver who helps change them,” Kramer, a CSU landscape architect and member of the Inclusive Physical and Virtual Campus Committee, said. “It brought to our attention that while you don’t envision a lot of people need these adult changing tables, you never know.”

That child ultimately ended up missing the event, but Kramer and the IPVCC worked to ensure that others wouldn’t have to. There is now an adult changing table in the Occupational Therapy building as well as the Temple Grandin Equine Center, and another is being added to the Lory Student Center with the latest round of renovations.

This is just one example of the work the IPVCC does. The group of community members from across CSU meet once per month to determine what the University can do to make campus more accessible for everyone.

“Whether students or staff, we want to make sure that CSU is a welcoming place,” Kramer said.

In addition to adult changing tables, other inclusive resources on the CSU campus include all gender restrooms, lactation rooms and reflection spaces for people of all religious backgrounds. The IPVCC has also worked with the University to design a custom podium that’s accessible for instructors of all ability levels.

These resources are included on CSU’s campus map, and more are being added to the University as requested by students and as funds become available.