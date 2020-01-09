Inaugural Colorado Food Summit seeds rural-urban dialogue, collaboration

“There is always something that binds us — and that is food and the land,” said Kate Greenberg, commissioner of Colorado’s Department of Agriculture, upon welcoming attendees to Colorado State University’s inaugural Colorado Food Summit on Jan. 7 in Denver.

The sold-out Summit drew more than 300 attendees from across Colorado, and included conversations resembling those that will happen at CSU System’s future Spur campus at the National Western Center.

“We might face different challenges today than we did 100 years ago, but we’ve had a tenacity and perseverance in agriculture that lives on today and carries us forward,” Greenberg continued.

Bridging rural-urban divides

The Summit’s mission, “to build linkages that meet diverse urban food goals while creating viable market opportunities that build wealth for Colorado farmers and ranchers and rural communities,” was carried out through 11 sessions focusing on a range of topics – from scaling up farm-to-institution strategies to strengthening direct-to-consumer outlets, and developing a 2050 vision for Colorado’s food systems.

Nearly 40 speakers joined the lineup, representing government agencies, food and beverage companies, processors, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, and farmers and ranchers.

The agenda also included a “market speed dating” session, in which nearly 30 food purchasers and producers were given time to meet and explore potential opportunities to collaborate.

Food Systems initiative

The Summit is part of a CSU Food Systems Initiative grant, in conjunction with Summit partners, to understand what types of urban food policies, programs, and initiatives meet urban goals while also supporting farmers, ranchers, regional communities, and economies. This research and Extension effort are funded by the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research, CSU’s Office of the Vice President for Research, Colorado Potato Administrative Committee, Colorado Wheat Research Foundation, CSU’s Agricultural Experiment Station, and many others.

“Our CSU Food Systems team has been working for several years with more than 30 partners to foster linkages across diverse food system actors,” said Becca Jablonski, assistant professor and food systems Extension economist with the Department of Agricultural and Resource Economics, who organized the event with support from other CSU Food Systems faculty, staff, and students.

While Jablonski and her team have held several regional meetings focused on convening key stakeholders in food and agriculture over the past few years, she referred to the inaugural Summit as the group’s “first attempt at bringing together statewide actors.”

Pratyoosh Kashyap, one of Jablonski’s graduate students who recently completed the first semester of his Ph.D. in agricultural economics at CSU, volunteered to support the event.