In memory: Zachary Justin Shafer

Zachary Justin Shafer, 25, of Ault, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, as the result of a motor vehicle accident.

Zachary was born on May 10, 1995, to Justin and Heather (Harshberger) Shafer in Battle Creek, Michigan. He grew up in Overland Park, Kansas, and graduated from Blue Valley West High School in 2013. He then went on to serve his country with dignity and honor in the United States Marine Corps. Zac was studying wildlife biology at Colorado State University.

He enjoyed being with family and friends and absolutely loved spending time in the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and simply observing the trees and wildlife around him. He also loved baseball and watching the Kansas City Royals.

On December 19, 2015, Zac married Grace Anne Johnson, who shared his passion for nature. They began their adventures together while stationed in Hawaii. There, they enjoyed hiking and exploring the islands together. After serving his time in the military, Zac and Grace moved to Colorado so he could pursue his degree.

Zac was a loving husband, brother, and son, and his loss has left an unspeakable void in the hearts of many. He was a light in everyone’s lives with his warm smile, compassionate and gentle nature, and amazing hugs. He will be dearly missed by all.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife; his brother, Jacob; his mother, Heather; his grandparents, Calvin and Ann Harshberger, and Deborah Shafer; as well as his many other relatives, friends, and USMC “brothers.”

Visitation and a funeral were held Thursday, January 14, at Hohner Funeral Home in Three Rivers, Michigan, with Pastor Bob Anderson officiating. A video of the funeral is available in his obituary at http://www.hohnerfh.com. He was laid to rest in Peek Cemetery.

A private service for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 pm at Wesley Covenant Chapel – United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, Kansas 66224, http://www.COR.org/memorialsonline. Please join us online for the service.

Memorial donations are being accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/f/zac-shafer-memorial-fund.

Online condolences may be shared at http://www.hohnerfh.com. To plant trees in memory, please visit this link.